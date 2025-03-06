Athena Strand’s accused killer won’t stand trial until next year

The Brief Tanner Horner is facing capital murder charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand in 2022. Jury selection for his trial was set to begin this month. But his lawyers argued they need more time. The trial is now set for April of 2026.



The delivery driver accused of murdering a 7-year-old girl in North Texas in 2022 won’t stand trial until next year.

Tanner Horner Capital Murder Trial

The backstory:

Tanner Horner faces capital murder charges and aggravated assault charges in connection to the death of Athena Strand.

Her body was found two days after she disappeared while playing outside her home in Paradise. That’s in Wise County, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Arrest documents show Horner confessed to abducting Strand after he claimed he accidentally hit her with his delivery van. He said he strangled her because he was afraid she was going to tell her father that he hit her.

However, Horner pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told Fox News Digital that his office is seeking the death penalty for Horner.

Although Horner remains in the Wise County jail, a judge granted his motion to move the trial to Tarrant County.

Related article

What's new:

Jury selection for Horner’s trial was set to begin this month.

However, his lawyers argued they needed more time to prepare their case.

The trial is now set for April of 2026.