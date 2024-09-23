Report: Athena Strand’s capital murder trial moved

The Brief A judge granted Tanner Horner's change of venue request, according to the Wise County Messenger. His capital murder trial for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand will be held in Tarrant County instead of Wise County. There is no date yet for the trial.



The man accused of murdering a 7-year-old girl in Wise County will go to trial in Tarrant County.

The Wise County Messenger reports a judge granted Tanner Horner’s request for a change of venue.

The judge heard testimony regarding the news coverage surrounding the case before ruling.

Horner is accused of murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand after delivering a package to her home in 2022.

Arrest documents show he confessed to abducting her after he claimed he accidentally hit her with his delivery van. He said he strangled her because he was afraid she was going to tell her father that he hit her.

However, Horner pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told Fox News Digital that his office is seeking the death penalty for Horner.

Earlier this year, a judge denied Horner’s request to be moved from the Wise County jail.

No trial date has been set.