What is an Athena Alert?: What you need to know

What is an Athena Alert?

After the 2022 disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County, a new bill was signed into law that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.

What happened to Athena?

Athena Strand disappeared from her dad’s home in Paradise, Texas, on December 1, 2022.

Authorities soon found out Athena had disappeared later that afternoon, but an Amber Alert was not issued until the next day because the case did not fit the qualifications for an Amber Alert.

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to hitting Athena with his delivery truck after delivering her Christmas present to her home.

He claimed he panicked, put the girl in his truck after hitting her, and then strangled her to death because he thought she was going to tell her dad.

Athena was found dead a few days later in Boyd, Texas.

Horner pleaded not guilty in March 2023 to capital murder and kidnapping charges. He is still awaiting trial. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

