New updates on recovery of critically injured DPS Trooper Austin Parrott

The Brief DPS Trooper Austin Parrott is receiving 24/7 rehab in North Texas after surviving a near-fatal 2024 crash that left him with permanent brain damage. Parrott celebrated Christmas at a specialized facility surrounded by family and support animals following a long year of intensive surgery and ICU care. Suspect Talha Noaman is scheduled for a court appearance next month when a judge will decide on criminal punishment related to the crash.



One year ago, the family of a DPS officer was praying for a miracle.

State trooper Austin Parrott was nearly killed in the line of duty. He survived but spent months in the ICU.

Now he's receiving 24-7 care, and his family shares the difficult journey.

What we know:

A special Christmas visit to a Collin County Rehab Facility for Austin Bryan Parrott.

In the front seat with a grin on his face following a long and difficult year of recovery and resilience. The last time he was in a police cruiser, his life forever changed.

In December 2024, DPS trooper Parrott was working to clear a single car wreck on the Dallas North Tollway. Investigators say a Mini Cooper plowed into the accident scene, critically injuring Parrott.

Related article

The driver, Talha Noaman, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Parrott is now left with permanent brain damage from severe head trauma and is also wheelchair bound.

From months of ICU care in the Houston area to multiple surgeries, Parrott was transferred to a facility back in North Texas right before the holiday season.

There, he's surrounded by animals, horses and dogs, and it includes 24/7 care.

The Parrott’s have provided continuous updates on a GoFundMe. The latest post was on Christmas Day, saying time is irreplaceable.

"We are truly grateful for the team and support throughout this journey. That smile means the world, and y’all made it happen."

What's next:

We checked the case status for the crash suspect.

According to public records online, he is due back in court next month, where a judge will decide whether he will be criminally punished.