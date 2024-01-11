Athena Strand murder suspect denied jail transfer

The man charged with murdering a 7-year-old girl in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth, will not be transferred to another jail.

A judge denied Tanner Horner’s request to be moved from the Wise County jail.

Horner is awaiting trial for capital murder in the 2022 death of Athena Strand.

Arrest documents show he confessed to abducting and killing her after he claimed he accidentally hit her with his delivery van.

Horner’s lawyer claims he is being subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment" because he does not have access to consistent showers or a proper bed.

Court records show Horner was placed in solitary confinement after a suicide attempt.