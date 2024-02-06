Usher announces Dallas stop on upcoming tour
DALLAS - Usher has announced a brand-new tour just days before he takes the stage at halftime of the Super Bowl.
The USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas later this year.
The Dallas show will be on Oct. 4, 2024.
READ MORE: Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Las Vegas
He will also perform at the Moody Center in Austin on Oct. 7, 2024.
The tour starts in Washington, DC this August.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 12, one day after his Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.
Usher Tour Dates 2024
- Aug 20, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- Aug 24, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27, Boston, MA, TD Garden
- Aug 30, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 7, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 12, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17, Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- Sep 21, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 22, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 28, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Sep 29, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Oct 4, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 7, Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 12, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 17, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 18, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 22, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- Oct 26, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Oct 28, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Oct 29, Chicago, IL, United Center