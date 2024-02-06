Usher announces Dallas stop on upcoming tour

Usher has announced a brand-new tour just days before he takes the stage at halftime of the Super Bowl.

The USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas later this year.

The Dallas show will be on Oct. 4, 2024.

He will also perform at the Moody Center in Austin on Oct. 7, 2024.

The tour starts in Washington, DC this August.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 12, one day after his Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

More shows coming to DFW:

Usher Tour Dates 2024