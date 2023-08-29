Country star Zach Bryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour' coming to AT&T Stadium next year
ARLINGTON, Texas - Country star Zach Bryan is going on tour, and he is planning to make a stop in Arlington next year.
Bryan, who was named the New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year, announced ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ on Monday.
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JUNE 03: Zach Bryan performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 03, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
The tour will swing through Arlington on August 17, 2024 with a show at AT&T Stadium.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit & Levi Turner will open the show.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6. at 10 a.m. You can register here.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 8.
Zach Bryan's The Quittin Time Tour
- 03/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- 03/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- 03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- 03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- 03/12 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 03/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- 03/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- 03/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- 03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- 03/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- 03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- 03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- 03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- 03/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- 04/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- 04/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
- 05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- 05/05 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/06 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- 05/13 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/14 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- 05/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- 06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- 06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- 06/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/22 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- 07/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- 07/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- 08/03 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 08/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- 08/17 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- 08/20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- 08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
- 08/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
- 11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- 11/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- 11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- 11/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
- 11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
- 11/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 11/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- 12/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- 12/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- 12/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- 12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- 12/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- 12/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center