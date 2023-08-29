Country star Zach Bryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour' coming to AT&T Stadium next year

Country star Zach Bryan is going on tour, and he is planning to make a stop in Arlington next year.

Bryan, who was named the New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year, announced ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ on Monday.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JUNE 03: Zach Bryan performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 03, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The tour will swing through Arlington on August 17, 2024 with a show at AT&T Stadium.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit & Levi Turner will open the show.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6. at 10 a.m. You can register here.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 8.

