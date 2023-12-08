Expand / Collapse search

Tim McGraw adds Fort Worth stop to 2024 tour

FORT WORTH, Texas - County music superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Fort Worth next year.

McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour will come to Dickies Arena on Friday, April 12.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Standing Room Only Tour, launches on March 14, 2024 and will make stops in more than 40 cities. 

McGraw will also be at the Moody Center in Austin on April 11.

The Texas dates were added after the tour's original announcement.

Grammy winner Carly Pearce will also perform as a special guest.

Tim McGraw 2024 Tour Dates

  • March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
  • March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
  • March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
  • April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
  • April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
  • April 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
  • April 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
  • April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
  • April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
  • May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
  • May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
  • May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
  • May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
  • June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
  • June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
  • June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
  • June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
  • June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
  • June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center