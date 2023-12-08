Tim McGraw adds Fort Worth stop to 2024 tour

County music superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Fort Worth next year.

McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour will come to Dickies Arena on Friday, April 12.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Standing Room Only Tour, launches on March 14, 2024 and will make stops in more than 40 cities.

McGraw will also be at the Moody Center in Austin on April 11.

The Texas dates were added after the tour's original announcement.

Grammy winner Carly Pearce will also perform as a special guest.

