Bad Bunny tour coming to Dallas for two shows in 2024
DALLAS - Puerto Rican rapper and singing sensation Bad Bunny will be in Dallas next year.
On Thursday, Bad Bunny announced the dates of his Most Wanted Tour.
It includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for two shows on May 3 and 4.
There will also be two shows each in Houston and Austin.
Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
You have to register to get tickets.
Registration is open until Sunday, Oct. 22.
Those who register with Ticketmaster will then get an email on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to let you know if will be able to buy the tickets or if you will be put on the waitlist.
You can register here.
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Dates
02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/12 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/20 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/25 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center