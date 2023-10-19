Bad Bunny tour coming to Dallas for two shows in 2024

Puerto Rican rapper and singing sensation Bad Bunny will be in Dallas next year.

On Thursday, Bad Bunny announced the dates of his Most Wanted Tour.

It includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for two shows on May 3 and 4.

There will also be two shows each in Houston and Austin.

You have to register to get tickets.

Registration is open until Sunday, Oct. 22.

Those who register with Ticketmaster will then get an email on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to let you know if will be able to buy the tickets or if you will be put on the waitlist.

You can register here.

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.Com Arena

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center



