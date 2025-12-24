Viral Christmas display leads to neighborhood standoff as dispute escalates

The Brief Traffic restrictions are now in effect on DeLoache Avenue through Christmas to manage safety risks caused by a viral holiday light display. Neighbors obtained a special event permit to limit vehicle access after the homeowner reportedly declined compromises on display hours. The homeowner has criticized the move on social media, claiming he may now keep the lights on through Valentine's Day.



Those who live on DeLoache Ave in Preston Hollow don't want to be a Grinch, but neighbors like Tom Melsheimer felt something had to be done to make sure everyone was safe this holiday season.

Traffic concerns and permitting battles

What we know:

For the second year, Melsheimer and other neighbors have seen thousands flock to the neighborhood for a chance to see the viral Christmas light decorations on the block.

When concerns about safety and traffic came up, multiple neighbors approached the homeowner to see if they could work out a fair deal.

Dallas city staff advised the neighbors to apply for a special event permit to limit traffic. The permit was approved and is in effect through Christmas from 5:00–10:45 p.m.

A failed compromise

Tom Melsheimer

What they're saying:

"This is really about public safety and neighborhood responsibility," said Melsheimer.

"We did approach him and there were numerous compromises, such as turning the lights off at a certain time in the evening or maybe only having them on for certain nights. Nothing was considered; it was just a no, I'm not going to do that."

Social media escalation

The other side:

Fox 4’s Amelia Jones asked the homeowner if he wanted to speak with us and share his side of the story, but he declined. However, he's had a lot to say about his neighbor's actions on his TikTok page.

"It's frustrating, I don't know him. I can't read his mind, certainly you can read some of those posts as threatening," he said.

In one post he called them bigots and called out others by name. He also posted that he plans to leave the lights on until Valentine's Day.

City council steps in

Local perspective:

City councilwoman Gay Willis, who represents the area, told FOX 4 she plans to ask the council to examine the issue.

"We don't want anything other than good neighborliness and people having fun in a controlled way, and when you have all these cars and all these people it's really, really challenging. That's why we needed the police, that's why we needed the permit."

Holiday viewing alternatives

What's next:

There are many other options throughout North Texas if you want to go and enjoy Christmas lights this week.