Justin Timberlake's world tour making stop in Fort Worth

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake announced a brand new world tour on Thursday night, and it includes a trip to North Texas.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour includes a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 4.

He will also perform at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on May 29 and the Moody Center in Austin on May 31.

A fan club presale will begin on Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

The general onsale will begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets. Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

The tour will focus on Timberlake's new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which is set to be released on March 15. The first single from the album "Selfish" was released on Thursday.

Timberlake will be the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend as well.

Justin Timberlake Tour Dates 2024