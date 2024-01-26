Justin Timberlake's world tour making stop in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Pop superstar Justin Timberlake announced a brand new world tour on Thursday night, and it includes a trip to North Texas.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour includes a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 4.
He will also perform at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on May 29 and the Moody Center in Austin on May 31.
A fan club presale will begin on Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week.
The general onsale will begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets. Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up.
The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:
- Post Malone, Luke Bryan to perform at Globe Life Field
- Tim McGraw adds Fort Worth stop to 2024 tour
- Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show coming to North Texas
- Nicki Minaj coming to North Texas in 2024
- Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band coming to North Texas in 2024
- Pink returning to North Texas in 2024 after health issues canceled shows
- Styx and Foreigner coming to Dallas for farewell tour
- Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band tour to make stop in North Texas
- New Kids on the Block announce tour stop in Dallas
- Creed coming to Dallas for reunion tour
- Blink-182 coming to Fort Worth in 2024
- Bad Bunny tour coming to Dallas for two shows in 2024
- Morgan Wallen adds North Texas stop to 2024 tour
- Country star Zach Bryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour' coming to AT&T Stadium next year
- Madonna announces new Dallas tour dates after health scare
The tour will focus on Timberlake's new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which is set to be released on March 15. The first single from the album "Selfish" was released on Thursday.
Timberlake will be the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend as well.
Justin Timberlake Tour Dates 2024
- Monday, April 29 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
- Thursday, May 2 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Monday, May 6 – SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Friday, May 10 – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Tuesday, May 14 – Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California
- Friday, May 17 – Kia Forum in Inglewood, California
- Tuesday, May 21 – Footprint Center in Phoenix
- Wednesday, May 29 – Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Friday, May 31 – Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- Tuesday, June 4 – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- Thursday, June 6 – BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Monday, June 10 – State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Wednesday, June 12 – PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Friday, June 14 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Saturday, June 15 – Kaseya Center in Miami
- Friday, June 21 – United Center in Chicago
- Tuesday, June 25 – Madison Square Garden in New York
- Saturday, June 29 – TD Garden in Boston
- Wednesday, July 3 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore
- Thursday, July 4 – Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Sunday, July 7 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Tuesday, July 9 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky