Morgan Wallen adds North Texas stop to 2024 tour

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen will be making a stop at AT&T Stadium for his tour next year.

Wallen announced 10 new dates for his "One Night at a Time" tour on Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," Wallen said in a statement. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

The "Last Night" singer's stops include a July 25 show in Arlington.

The Arlington concert will also include special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Fans have to register in advance for the first shot at getting tickets.

Registration is open through Oct. 1.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly picked to receive a time for the presale and a code for access.

Wallen's tour already had stops planned in Austin (Nov. 16, 2023) and Houston (Nov. 18, 2023).

Morgan Wallen new 2024 tour dates