Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band tour to make stop in North Texas

Arlington
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is going on tour with Zac Brown Band next year, and it includes a stop in North Texas.

The ‘Sun Goes Down Tour' will visit 18 cities across the U.S. in 2024.

It will make a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 11.

It is the only planned show in Texas at this time.

Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will also perform.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band 2024 Tour

  • April 20 — Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
  • April 27 — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • May 4 — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnisota
  • May 11 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • May 18 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • May 25 — FedExField, Washington, D.C.
  • June 1 — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
  • June 8 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
  • June 15 — Soldier Field, Chicago
  • June 22 — American Family Field, Milwaukee
  • July 6 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • July 13 — Lumen Field, Seattle
  • July 20 — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
  • July 27 — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
  • Aug. 3 — Nissan Stadium, Nashville
  • Aug. 10 — US Ford Field, Detroit
  • Aug. 17 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Aug. 23 — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts