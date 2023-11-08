Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band tour to make stop in North Texas

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is going on tour with Zac Brown Band next year, and it includes a stop in North Texas.

The ‘Sun Goes Down Tour' will visit 18 cities across the U.S. in 2024.

It will make a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 11.

It is the only planned show in Texas at this time.

Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will also perform.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band 2024 Tour