Post Malone, Luke Bryan to perform at Globe Life Field
Two huge music stars will perform during the American Western Weekend in Arlington.
Luke Bryan will perform on March 8 and Post Malone will perform on March 9 as a part of the special weekend at Globe Life Field.
Post Malone, who was raised in North Texas, has recently dabbled in country music. His song "Pickup Man," landed on the Billboard's country charts in November 2023.
In addition to the concerts, there will be competitions for The American Performance Horseman on March 8 and The American Rodeo on March 9.
Post Malone will take to the stage right after the final round of The American Rodeo on Saturday night.
Tickets for the events are on sale now.