Creed coming to Dallas for reunion tour
DALLAS - Creed's popularity is booming in North Texas with the Texas Rangers' playoff run, so of course the band is making a stop in DFW for its new tour.
The band announced Monday that they will be performing at Dos Equis Pavilion next year for the 'Summer of ‘99 Tour.’
The show will be Sept. 11, 2024.
In addition to Creed, 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will be taking the stage.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3.
Creed was in Arlington earlier this month to surprise Rangers fans during their playoff series against Houston.
The Rangers asked fans to sing Creed songs at Globe Life Field in order to pump them up.
Summer of '99 Tour 2024
Jul. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Jul. 19 - Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair
Jul. 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam
Jul. 23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Jul. 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Jul. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jul. 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 6 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 7- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, FINGER ELEVEN, FUEL, VERTICAL HORIZON, THE VERVE PIPE)
Sep. 1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sep. 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sep. 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep. 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Sep. 18- Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep. 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sep. 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep. 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sep. 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep. 27 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sep. 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena