Creed coming to Dallas for reunion tour

Creed's popularity is booming in North Texas with the Texas Rangers' playoff run, so of course the band is making a stop in DFW for its new tour.

The band announced Monday that they will be performing at Dos Equis Pavilion next year for the 'Summer of ‘99 Tour.’

The show will be Sept. 11, 2024.

In addition to Creed, 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will be taking the stage.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3.

Creed was in Arlington earlier this month to surprise Rangers fans during their playoff series against Houston.

The Rangers asked fans to sing Creed songs at Globe Life Field in order to pump them up.

Summer of '99 Tour 2024

Jul. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Jul. 19 - Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair

Jul. 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

Jul. 23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Jul. 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Jul. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jul. 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 6 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 7- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, FINGER ELEVEN, FUEL, VERTICAL HORIZON, THE VERVE PIPE)

Sep. 1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sep. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sep. 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Sep. 18- Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sep. 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep. 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 27 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena