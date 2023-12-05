Pink returning to North Texas in 2024 after health issues canceled shows

Pop sensation Pink is returning to North Texas in 2024 after health issues caused her to cancel her shows in 2023.

Globe Life Field in Arlington announced that Pink, Sheryl Crow and KidCutUp will be performing at the stadium on Nov. 6, 2024.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Pink had to cancel her shows on Sept. 29 and the rescheduled date of Nov. 26 due to health issues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pink reschedules North Texas show due to sickness

Globe Life Field says tickets for both previous dates will be valid for the 2024 show.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled day, refunds are available.

