Expand / Collapse search

Nicki Minaj coming to North Texas in 2024

By
Published 
Things To Do In Dallas
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Dec. 12, 2023

Local news headlines and the weather forecast for December 12, 2023, including a Texas woman leaving the state in order to get an abortion, an AT&T Stadium worker allowing people into the Dallas Cowboys game, the latest in Marisela Botello's murder trial in Dallas, crime statistics in Dallas for 2023 and an amazing Christmas lights display in Plano.

DALLAS - Rapper Nicki Minaj is making a trip to North Texas next year.

Minaj announced the dates of her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' on Monday.

It includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 11, 2024.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The ‘Super Bass’ singer will also be in Houston on May 9 and Austin on May 12.

The tour is to promote Minaj's new ‘Pink Friday 2’ album, which was released on Friday, December 8.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

Nicki Minaj Tour 2024

  • 03-01 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
  • 03-03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
  • 03-08 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
  • 03-10 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
  • 03-13 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
  • 03-15 Inglewood, CA - Hollywood Park Grounds
  • 03-18 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
  • 03-20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
  • 03-22 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
  • 03-26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
  • 03-28 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
  • 03-29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
  • 03-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
  • 04-01 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
  • 04-02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
  • 04-04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
  • 04-05 Hartford, CT - XL Center
  • 04-07 Raleigh, NC - Dorothea Dix Park
  • 04-10 Boston, MA - TD Garden
  • 04-12 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
  • 04-13 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
  • 04-17 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
  • 04-18 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
  • 04-20 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
  • 04-24 Chicago, IL - United Center
  • 04-27 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
  • 05-02 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Cente
  • 05-09 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
  • 05-11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
  • 05-12 Austin, TX - Moody Center
  • 05-25 Manchester, England - Co-Op Live
  • 05-26 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
  • 05-28 London, England - The O2
  • 06-01 Paris, France - Accor Arena
  • 06-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
  • 06-05 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
  • 06-07 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena