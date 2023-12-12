Nicki Minaj coming to North Texas in 2024

Rapper Nicki Minaj is making a trip to North Texas next year.

Minaj announced the dates of her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' on Monday.

It includes a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 11, 2024.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The ‘Super Bass’ singer will also be in Houston on May 9 and Austin on May 12.

The tour is to promote Minaj's new ‘Pink Friday 2’ album, which was released on Friday, December 8.

