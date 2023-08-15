Madonna announces new Dallas tour dates after health scare

Madonna is coming to Dallas next year, a bit later than originally expected.

The pop star's Celebration Tour was delayed after a health scare in June.

On Tuesday, the tour's new dates were released.

Madonna will now be playing at the American Airlines Center on March 24 and 25 in 2024. Previously, the concerts were scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19.

Tickets for the previous shows will be honored on the new dates.

The 64-year-old singer, known for her chart-topping hits and boundary-pushing performances, spent several days in the ICU in June with a "serious bacterial infection."

According to Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive and was intubated for at least one night in a New York hospital before having the tube removed.

Tickets for the show are still available online.