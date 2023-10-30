New Kids on the Block announce tour stop in Dallas
DALLAS - Everything old is new again.
New Kids on the Block announced Monday the Magic Summer Tour, a recreation of their 1990 tour of the same name, with a stop in Dallas next July.
The show will be at Dos Equis Pavilion, along with special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul on July 14.
Presale starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, with general sales on livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.
New Kids on The Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour
- June 14, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- June 15, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- June 18, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 19, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 21, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- June 22, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
- June 23, 2024 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Amphitheater
- June 25, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- June 26, 2024 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- June 28, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- June 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- July 1, 2024 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater
- July 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 3, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 5, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- July 6, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
- July 7, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 9, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 10, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
- July 12, 2024 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 13, 2024 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- July 14, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 16, 2024 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 17, 2024 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 19, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
- July 25, 2024 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- July 26, 2024 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- July 28, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- August 1, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 2, 2024 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
- August 3, 2024 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- August 4, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 8, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 9, 2024 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
- August 10, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- August 11, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
- August 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
- August 16, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- August 22, 2024 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 23, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- August 24, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 25, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center