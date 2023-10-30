New Kids on the Block announce tour stop in Dallas

Everything old is new again.

New Kids on the Block announced Monday the Magic Summer Tour, a recreation of their 1990 tour of the same name, with a stop in Dallas next July.

The show will be at Dos Equis Pavilion, along with special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul on July 14.

Presale starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, with general sales on livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

New Kids on The Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour