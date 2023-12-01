Styx and Foreigner coming to Dallas for farewell tour
DALLAS - Two classic rock bands will play their final tour next year, and it has a stop in Dallas.
Styx and Foreigner will perform at the Dos Eqius Pavilion on June 21 for their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour.’
John Waite will also be performing as a part of the tour.
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Foreigner's farewell tour was first announced in 2022 and was scheduled for two legs over two years. The first leg was during the summer 2023.
Tickets for the Dallas show go on presale on Monday, December 4 and then are available to the general public on Dec. 8.
You can get tickets here.
Styx and Foreigner 2024 Tour Dates
- June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
- June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- June 14 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
- June 15 - Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 18 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 19 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
- June 21 - Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 22 - Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 25 - Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- June 26 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
- June 28 - Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
- June 29 - Concord, CA at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- June 30 - Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- July 12 - Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
- July 13 - Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 15 - Charleston, SC at Credit One Stadium
- July 17 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 19 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 20 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 23 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 24 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 26 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
- July 28 - Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC
- July 31 - Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
- Aug. 3 - Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Aug. 4 - Gifford, NH at BankNH Pavilion
- Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater
- Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL at Orion Amphitheater
- Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
- Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, IL at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 26 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha
- Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center