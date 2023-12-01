Styx and Foreigner coming to Dallas for farewell tour

Two classic rock bands will play their final tour next year, and it has a stop in Dallas.

Styx and Foreigner will perform at the Dos Eqius Pavilion on June 21 for their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour.’

John Waite will also be performing as a part of the tour.

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Foreigner's farewell tour was first announced in 2022 and was scheduled for two legs over two years. The first leg was during the summer 2023.

Tickets for the Dallas show go on presale on Monday, December 4 and then are available to the general public on Dec. 8.

You can get tickets here.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

Styx and Foreigner 2024 Tour Dates