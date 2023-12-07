Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show coming to North Texas

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform in Arlington in 2024.

Chris Stapelton's All American Road Show will make a stop at Globe Life Field on June 15, 2024.

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King are also expected to perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 15.

There is also a pre-sale option that begins earlier.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

Stapleton was supposed to be the first performer at Globe Life Field when the venue opened, but the show, which was scheduled for March 14, 2020 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see a list of more of his 2024 shows here.