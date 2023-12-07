Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band coming to North Texas in 2024
ARLINGTON, Texas - A super-sized concert, featuring Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band is coming to North Texas in 2024.
The bands are joining together for their ‘Summer Stadium Tour 2024.’
The tour includes a stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 12.
They are also making stops in Houston on August 14 and San Antonio on August 16.
British rock band Def Leppard performs on stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 14, 2023 (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via G
Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m.
You can register to get tickets here.
Def Leppard and Journey will play every show of the ‘Summer Stadium Tour,’ with Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick rotating through various cities.
Journey and Def Leppard 2024 tour dates
- July 6, 2024, St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band
- July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart
- Aug. 2, 2024, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart
- Aug. 5, 2024, Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart
- Aug. 7, 2024, Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 12, 2024, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 14, 2024, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 28, 2024, San Francisco, CA Oracle Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 30, 2024, San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band
- Sept. 4, 2024, Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick
- Sept. 8, 2024, Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick