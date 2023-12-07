Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band coming to North Texas in 2024

A super-sized concert, featuring Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band is coming to North Texas in 2024.

The bands are joining together for their ‘Summer Stadium Tour 2024.’

The tour includes a stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 12.

They are also making stops in Houston on August 14 and San Antonio on August 16.

British rock band Def Leppard performs on stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 14, 2023

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m.

You can register to get tickets here.

Def Leppard and Journey will play every show of the ‘Summer Stadium Tour,’ with Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick rotating through various cities.

Journey and Def Leppard 2024 tour dates