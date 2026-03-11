Superintendents are leaving in these 5 North Texas school districts

The Brief Five North Texas school districts are losing their superintendents. State takeovers are driving changes in Lake Worth and Fort Worth ISDs as the Texas Education Agency seeks specialized leadership to fix low accountability ratings. Superintendents in Prosper, Irving, and DeSoto ISDs announced their retirements, with trustees working to find their replacements.



Superintendents in five North Texas school districts have announced departures or have been ousted over the past month.

Lake Worth ISD

Lake Worth ISD Superintendent Mark Ramirez

Lake Worth Independent School District’s superintendent is stepping down while the district undergoes a state takeover.

Mark Ramirez’s resignation was approved during a special board meeting earlier this week. He’s only been with the district for 10 months.

Lake Worth ISD was taken over by the Texas Education Agency after a school in the district received its fifth straight F grade in the state’s yearly accountability ratings.

The district’s reading levels improved, and its accountability rating increased under Superintendent Ramirez’s leadership. However, the TEA will appoint the next superintendent.

Prosper ISD

Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson

Superintendent Holly Ferguson announced this week that she will leave her post in Prosper ISD in May.

Since being selected as superintendent in 2020, Ferguson has overseen tremendous growth in the district. While many North Texas school districts are closing schools because of declining enrollment, Prosper ISD’s enrollment has nearly doubled.

She has served as an educator for 28 years, mostly with Prosper ISD.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD Superintendent Magda Hernandez

Also this week, Irving ISD’s superintendent announced she will retire in December after 34 years in education.

Superintendent Magda Hernandez began her career as a teacher’s aide and went on to become a teacher, assistant principal, and district administrator. She has served as Irving ISD’s superintendent for the past eight years.

Hernandez was Irving ISD’s first female superintendent.

The school board will begin searching for her replacement in the coming months.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Karen Molinar

Last week, the head of the TEA announced that it will move forward without Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Karen Molinar.

Fort Worth ISD is also in the midst of a state takeover because of struggling student performances.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath thanked Molinar for her nearly three decades of service to the district and said the decision was not a reflection of her leadership, but that changes and improvements must be made.

In a statement, Morath continued that what Fort Worth ISD needs is specialized leadership that can rapidly improve the trajectory of the district.

Molinar’s replacement is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

DeSoto ISD

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Usamah Rodgers

DeSoto ISD Superintendent samah Rodgers announced her retirement in mid-February after just over three years on the job. Her last day was Feb. 23.

She planned to remain with the district through the end of June in a support role.

DeSoto ISD trustees have already begun searching for a new leader.