After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Check out FOX 4's Voter's Guide Here: bit.ly/NorthTexasVotes

9:06 a.m.

You can get a free ride to the polls today from DART.

8:57 a.m.

Some North Texas students are getting a day off for election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD canceled classes Tuesday because of all the people who will be coming onto the school campuses to vote.

8:33 a.m.

Some North Texas high school seniors are gaining real-world experience this election day. They’re working the polls, and some are even casting their own ballot for the first time.

The government students from Trinity Christian Academy in Carrollton are volunteering at a public library to get real-world and first-hand experience in the voting process.

7 a.m.

Polls are open now!

There are plenty of things you should know before you head out to vote today. Be sure to check out our 2022 Midterm Election Guide and go over the rules for the polls.