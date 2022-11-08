2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Check out FOX 4's Voter's Guide Here: bit.ly/NorthTexasVotes
We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day.
Races to Watch:
- Texas Governor Race: Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke battle for state's top job
- Texas Lieutenant Governor Race: Dan Patrick-Mike Collier square off in 2018 rematch
- Texas Attorney General Race: Embattled Ken Paxton faces challenge from Rochelle Garza
- Clay Jenkins seeks re-election against Republican Lauren Davis in race for Dallas County Judge
- Dallas voters to decide whether to pass $1.5B plan for new convention center, Fair Park renovations
- Denton Proposition B: Voters decide on marijuana decriminalization
9:06 a.m.
You can get a free ride to the polls today from DART.
Here's what you need to do: DART offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day
8:57 a.m.
Some North Texas students are getting a day off for election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD canceled classes Tuesday because of all the people who will be coming onto the school campuses to vote.
READ MORE: Some North Texas schools closed for election day
8:33 a.m.
Some North Texas high school seniors are gaining real-world experience this election day. They’re working the polls, and some are even casting their own ballot for the first time.
The government students from Trinity Christian Academy in Carrollton are volunteering at a public library to get real-world and first-hand experience in the voting process.
READ MORE HERE: Carrollton students work the polls for real-world voting experience
7 a.m.
Polls are open now!
There are plenty of things you should know before you head out to vote today. Be sure to check out our 2022 Midterm Election Guide and go over the rules for the polls.