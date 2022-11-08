Denton Proposition B: Voters decide on marijuana decriminalization

Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot in Denton for this year's midterm elections.

Proposition B would end citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, among other things.

The group Decriminalize Denton got more than 3,000 signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot.

If passed, the measure would:

Direct Denton police to not issue citations or make arrests for under two ounces of marijuana, except in cases involving felony level narcotics or a violent felony

Get rid of citations for drug paraphernalia or reside

Ban city funds from being used on THC testing

Stop police from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause for search or seizure

You can read the full text of the proposition here.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, who has called for marijuana to be legalized statewide, expressed his support for Proposition B during a stop in Denton this October.

"This is the right thing to do," O'Rourke said. "I'm really proud of Denton for taking the lead on this issue."

Conversation around the ordinance has led to large crowds at Denton City Council meetings throughout the year.

Marijuana is federally illegal and in the state of Texas. But cities in Texas with more than 5,000 residents have the ability to operate under their own city charters.

Back in May, Austin became the first Texas city to approve a local ballot measure to decriminalize marijuana possession.