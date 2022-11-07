DART offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day
article
DALLAS - DART is offering free rides to polling locations across North Texas this Election Day.
No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free.
GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE08 at checkout for a complimentary adult local day pass in the GoPass app on Nov. 8.
Voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., If you are in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day, you will be allowed to vote.
WHERE TO VOTE:
Collin County Election Information (Plano, Richardson, Carrollton)
Dallas County (Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Rowlett, University Park)
Denton County (Carrollton)
Ellis County (Glenn Heights)
Rockwall County (Rowlett)