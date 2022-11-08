2022 Texas Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results

As the votes are counted in Texas for the 2022 General Election, you can watch the process as it happens live.

As part of Texas law any "county with a population over 100,000 must establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots."

The recorded areas must show everything "from the time that the ballots are delivered to the central counting station, early voting ballot board, or signature verification committee until the local canvass of election results."

The video recording must also be made available as a livestream during that timeframe.

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Collin County has four livestreams you can watch here.

Denton County

Denton County has seven livestreams you can watch here.

Parker County

Parker County has three livestreams you can watch here.

Rockwall County

Rockwall County has two livestreams you can watch here.