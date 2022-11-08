Expand / Collapse search

Live Texas 2022 Election Results

2022 Midterm Elections
It is election day in Texas. The polls close at 7:00 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott is facing a challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke, but that is just one of a number of races across the state.

Texas Governor Race Results

Texas Lieutenant Governor Race Results

Texas Attorney General Race Results

More election results:

U.S. House Races - Texas Results

Texas State Senate Results

Texas State House Results

Texas State Board of Education Race Results

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Race Results

Texas Comptroller Race Results

Texas Land Commissioner Race Results

Texas Railroad Commissioner Race Results

Texas Supreme Court Race Results

Texas Criminal Appeals Court Race Results

Dallas County Election Results

Tarrant County Election Results

Collin County Election Results

Denton County Election Results