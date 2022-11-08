Dallas voters to decide whether to pass $1.5B plan for new convention center, Fair Park renovations

As Dallas voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will vote on a plan that would build a new convention center and renovate Fair Park.

The city of Dallas is asking voters to approve Proposition A, which calls for a 2% increase to the city's hotel occupancy tax to help fund a new $4 billion convention center in Downtown Dallas and pay for renovations to historical buildings at Fair Park.

Proposition A would be expected to fund $1.5 billion of the project.

RELATED: Dallas leaders try to rally support for Prop A, tout Fair Park and convention center plan

This plan was put on the ballot after being approved by the Dallas City Council in February.

They voted in favor of a $2 billion plan to build a new convention center west of Lamar Street. An additional $2.2 billion would be spent on redevelopment projects in and around the convention center.

RELATED: Dallas City Council votes to tear down Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, build a new facility

The money to fund the convention center would come from increasing the Dallas hotel occupancy tax by 2%, and a new state designation that allows Dallas to keep all of that tax money.

The city plans to keep 30% of the current convention center. The cost to demolish the rest of it is estimated at roughly $20 million.

Construction of the new facility is expected to take about six years.