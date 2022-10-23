Voter's Guide: 2022 Midterm Election in North Texas

Early voting starts Monday for local and statewide contests. This is a look at some of the most notable and most competitive contests statewide and locally across North Texas and how to find voter information.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING TO VOTE IN TEXAS

Where to Vote

You can find the early voting polling locations for your county by clicking on the link below and putting in your information. Your early voting locations may not be the same as election day voting locations.

Statewide Races

There are a number of statewide positions up for grabs in this year's election.

Texas Governor

All eyes will be on the Texas governor's race, headlined by Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke.

CANDIDATES ON THE ISSUES:

Also on the ballot: Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios

Texas Lt. Governor

A 2018 rematch is also on the ballot, as Republican Dan Patrick takes Democrat Mike Collier. Patrick beat Collier by nearly 5 points in 2018.

Candidates:

Dan Patrick (REP)

Mike Collier (DEM)

Shanna Steele (LIB)

Texas Attorney General

The race for the state's chief legal officer has been one of the more public battles. Republican Ken Paxton has served in the role since 2015.

Candidates:

Ken Paxton (REP)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM)

Mark Ash (LIB)

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

This seat has been occupied by George P. Bush since his election in 2014. Bush opted to run for attorney general instead of seeking reelection. He lost in the Republican primary.

Candidates:

Dawn Buckingham (REP)

Jay Kleberg (DEM)

Alfred Molison, Jr. (GRN)

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

The head of the state's Department of Agriculture. Sid Miller, is fighting for a third term in office.

Candidates:

Sid Miller (REP)

Susan Hays (DEM)

Texas Railroad Commissioner

The race for Railroad Commissioner, who is actually in control of natural resources like oil & gas and not railroads, is headed by incumbent Wayne Christian.

Candidates:

Wayne Christian (REP)

Luke Warford (DEM)

Jamie Andres Diez (LIB)

Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN)

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Incumbent Glenn Hegar is looking for another term as the state's chief tax collector, accountant, revenue estimator and treasurer.

Candidates:

Glenn Hegar (REP)

Janet T. Dudding (DEM)

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB)

Local Races to Watch

There are several local races, including all representatives for the U.S. House, plus all state representatives and state senators. Communities are also holding elections for judges, school board members and more. Here are a few races we will be watching closely this year.

City of Dallas Proposition A

The city of Dallas is asking voters to approve a 2% increase to the city's hotel occupancy tax to fund a new $4 billion convention center in Downtown Dallas and pay for renovations to historical buildings at Fair Park.

United States Representative, District 30

A changing of the guard in a historically blue stronghold in Dallas. Democrat Jasmine Crockett looks to take over the seat long-held by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Johnson is stepping down after serving her 15th term in Congress. Crockett was chosen as the Democrat nominee after a contentious primary challenge from Jane Hope Hamilton.

Candidates:

James Rodgers (REP)

Jasmine Crockett (DEM)

Phil Gray (LIB)

Zachariah Manning (IND)

United States Representative, District 3

Republican congressman Van Taylor of Plano decided not to run for re-election after admitting to an affair. Former Collin County judge Keith Self and real estate consultant Sandeep Srivastava headline the race to take over the seat.

Candidates:

Sandeep Srivastava (DEM)

Keith Self (REP)

Christopher Claytor (LIB)

Tarrant County Judge

The race to replace longtime Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley is on. Whitley has served as Tarrant County Judge since 2007.

Candidates:

Tim O'Hare (REP)

Deborah Peoples (DEM)

Tarrant County District Attorney

There will be some new blood as current criminal DA Sharen Wilson announced she would not be seeking another term. Tarrant County is currently dealing with a large backlog of cases.

Candidates:

Phil Sorrells (REP)

Tiffany Burks (DEM)

Dallas County District Attorney

The race for Dallas County District Attorney is heating up. Current DA John Creuzot is running for re-election against former DA Faith Johnson, who has tried to paint Creuzot as soft on crime.

Candidates:

Faith Johnson (REP)

John Creuzot (DEM)

Dallas County Judge

Current Judge Clay Jenkins has faced his fair share of criticism from opponents for his handling of the pandemic. Republican Lauren Davis is challenging for the role.

Candidates:

Lauren Davis (REP)

Clay Jenkins (DEM)

Dallas County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Incumbent J.J. Koch is the only Republican on the Dallas County Commissioner's Court. Redistricting could put his seat at risk.

Candidates:

J.J. Koch (REP)

Andrew Sommerman (DEM)

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations or anything else ask your county election's office.

