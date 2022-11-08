Jasmine Crockett elected to Congress to replace longtime representative Eddie Bernice Johnson

After 30 years, there will officially be a new Congresswoman from House District 30 in Dallas.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett won the very Democrat-heavy congressional seat after winning her primary.

Crockett takes over the seat Eddie Bernice Johnson has held since 1992.

Hundreds of people showed up to Gilley's in Dallas to be a part of the celebration, including Johnson.

Earlier this year, Johnson announced she was stepping down after serving her 15th term in Congress.

Johnson endorsed Crockett in a contentious primary against Jane Hope Hamilton.

Crockett says she will work with Republicans to make things happen in Washington to help the people of District 30.

"The areas that I am most concerned about are the things that have set us back over 50 years. When we are looking at things like Roe v. Wade, when we are looking at the future of marriage and how it is defined in this country. I am looking at the progress that we made in the last 50 years. I'm looking at the Voting Rights Act and the fact that we haven't reauthorized that," Crockett told reporters at the gathering.

Johnson also addressed the crowd saying it is not about talk when you get to Washington, it is about work.