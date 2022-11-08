Some North Texas schools closed for election day

Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day.

At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD canceled classes Tuesday.

Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while giving the public access to campuses to vote.

Plano ISD is one of the districts that decided not to close. Instead, it has a plan in place to keep students safe.

Plano’s district administration building and 29 of its campuses are being used as polling sites.

Kevin Keating, Plano ISD’s chief of safety and security operations, said it hired off-duty officers to patrol and visit polling sites. District security personnel will also make rounds.

Keating said voters and election officials will also have limited access to campuses. That means there will be a designated entrance and exit, restrooms and parking for voters.

Schools have been used for years as polling sites. It’s required by the state election code.

But after the school shooting in Uvalde in May, districts are taking a closer look at possible vulnerabilities in security.