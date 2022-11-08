The race for Dallas County Judge could be an interesting one this year, with Democrat Clay Jenkins facing a strong challenge from Republican newcomer Lauren Davis.

With Dallas being reliably blue, an upset would be a huge surprise.

Dallas County Judge Candidates

Clay Jenkins, Democrat

Clay Jenkins received a great deal of credit and criticism, depending on your politics, for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenkins became one of the biggest Democratic names in Texas politics, taking on Gov. Greg Abbott on a number of issues from masks to closures.

Jenkins has served as Dallas County Judge since 2011. More on his campaign here

Lauren Davis, Republican

A first-timer running for public office Lauren Davis was a relative unknown when she won the Republican primary, defeating Edwin Flores.

Davis and her husband opened a high-end barber shop in Frisco called The Gents Place in 2008, since then the chain has expanded to several other states.

Davis says during the pandemic her Dallas County locations struggled due to restrictions put in place by Jenkins, inspiring her to run for office.

The Republican's campaign has surprised some, raising $344,915 in September and October. Jenkins raised $159,483.75 during the same time period.

More on her campaign here

What does a County Judge do?

Despite the name, most county judges do not try cases in Texas. Depending on the size of the county, they are asked to perform certain tasks. In Dallas, they serve as the supervisor of the commissioners courts, help run the county government and serve as the head of emergency management.