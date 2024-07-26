Gaylord Texan ICE! exhibit to feature Rudolph theme this year

article

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is the theme for the 2024 ICE! exhibit at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.

On Thursday, organizers announced details about this year’s holiday attraction.

It will feature 10 scenes that tell the story of the legendary young reindeer carved out of two million pounds of ice.

The two-story tall ice slide is also returning, along with photo-worthy backdrops and archways.

Guests will wear complimentary parkas to walk through the icy display, which is kept at a frigid 9 degrees.

It opens on Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 5.

Tickets are already on sale at ICE.marriott.com.