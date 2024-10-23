Trackdown: Help find man who robbed Dallas woman before running her over

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a violent robbery that happened at the 7272 Exchange apartment complex in Oak Cliff on Aug 2. Police say a man attacked a woman, robbed her of her purse and then ran her over in his white Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is urged to contact the detective at andres.sanchez@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-4742.



Dallas police are looking for the man who violently attacked, robbed and then ran over a woman with his car.

It's been almost three months since the attack, and detectives still don't have much to go on.

It happened on Aug. 2 around 7 a.m. at an apartment complex at 7272 Marvin D. Love Freeway in Oak Cliff.

"We have the victim — which is actually a resident of this apartment — she's walking on the sidewalk headed to her apartment. You see a white vehicle back into the front of the complex: a white Hyundai Sonata," explained Dallas Police Det. Andres Sanchez. "When the victim turns the corner to enter her apartment, he then attacks her, rushes her from behind and starts assaulting her. As he's assaulting her, he knocks her down. She has a purse with her, and she's grabbing it. So he's viciously attacking her, dragging and trying to take the property from her. He finally manages to take the purse. At this point, the struggle’s already led to the front of his vehicle."

MORE TRACKDOWN COVERAGE

The detective says the man began driving recklessly and intentionally ran the woman over.

Featured article

The suspect was last seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt. The victim described him as approximately 5’9" with a medium to heavy set build.

Det. Sanchez hopes someone recognized the suspect or the newer-model Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the detective at andres.sanchez@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-4742.