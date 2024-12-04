Trackdown: Information sought in deadly W. Northwest Hwy shooting

article

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on May 19 in the 2000 block of W. Northwest Highway. Police said 34-year-old Jamal Cooksey was shot and killed from a distance in the parking lot of an after-hours club. Investigators are asking anyone with photos or videos from that night to contact Dallas police.



Dallas police are continuing to investigate a deadly May shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Jamal Cooksey was in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Northwest Highway around 2:45 a.m. on May 19 when he was shot while standing with a friend, according to Det. Ronald Kramer.

"He had come with some friends," Kramer said. "They had come from a club down the street and met up down here. While he was here standing in this parking lot with a friend, he was shot one time from a distance."

Kramer said an after-hours club was operating at the location when Cooksey was shot. He said they have surveillance video that shows the parking lot was full with cars and pedestrians on the night Cooksey was shot with people going to the club.

Dallas police also have video that shows the shooting and what they believe is the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a black four-door Kia Optima between model years 2016-2020.

Dallas police believes the person or persons inside the pictured vehicle are responsible for the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamal Cooksey.

Now, investigators are asking for anyone who was there on the night of the shooting to share any photos or videos they might have.

"We're hoping that anyone here who was taking cell phone pictures of them and their friends, taking video just of the parking lot, you know, anything they were posting on social media," Kramer said. "Anything at all that may show cars, people, anybody that was here at the time of the offense."

Anyone with photos, videos or information is asked to send it to Det. Kramer at ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov or by calling 214-671-3608.