Arrest made in murder of Dallas man trying to stop robbery

Police have made an arrest in a murder featured on FOX 4's Trackdown.

Forney police arrested 23-year-old Adrion Brown and charged him with the murder of 38-year-old Quentin Gellington in October 2023.

Detectives told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb that Gellington intervened in a robbery on Village Fair Drive and tried to defend the victim.

The two attempted robbers then turned on Gellington, shooting him.

He was then run over by a car.

Gellington was pronounced dead at the hospital. An uninvolved woman was also shot. She was treated and released.

Police have not released any information about what led them to Brown or his alleged role in the killing.

Brown is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Gellington was a father of two, according to police.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.



