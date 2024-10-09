Trackdown: Mesquite storage unit burglary suspect captured

The Brief FOX 4's Shaun Rabb shared video showing the suspects wanted for burglarizing 17 storage units in Mesquite in August. Police started getting tips from the public after the story aired on TV. They arrested William Kinser for burglary.



Mesquite police have arrested one of the suspects featured in a recent episode of FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Earlier this month, reporter Shaun Rabb shared video of at least two suspects wanted for burglarizing more than a dozen units at the Public Storage facility on Sorrento Drive.

Mesquite police said they got tips from viewers on the same day the episode aired.

Callers gave them the name of a potential suspect and more information about a white Camry that was captured on video.

Investigators were able to locate the car at the Park Forest Inn in Dallas.

They identified William Kinser as one of the suspects clearly visible in the security video.

William Kinser

He was arrested for outstanding warrants and ultimately charged with the burglaries.

Police are still working to identify additional suspects.