Trackdown: Suspect in brutal South Dallas bar assault arrested

Dallas police have made an arrest for a brutal assault outside a South Dallas bar that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Keion Dawson, 28, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with robbery of an individual.

Keion Dawson (Dallas County Jail)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he was among a group of people that beat a woman outside the Emerald City Bar and Grill on Sept. 11.

Heavily redacted video shared by the Dallas Police Department shows the victim verbally arguing with several men.

Their argument was prompted by the fact that the victim accused one of the men of not treating his girlfriend right, the affidavit states.

Police said the argument escalated to the point that several men and women ended up punching and kicking the victim, even after she fell to the ground.

"They just start pounding on her, the suspect wearing black kicks her at least seven times based on the video in the face and then stomps on her head several times as well," Dallas police detective Andrew Cyr told FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb in September.

The victim was left on the ground for nine minutes before paramedics showed up. She ended up with multiple broken bones in her face and was in the hospital for days.

The affidavit states Dawson was one of the people who stomped on the victim’s head.

He’s also accused of taking two vape pens from her purse while she was on the ground.

Video posted on social media helped police identify him, the court document states.

Dawson is being held in the Dallas County jail with his bond set at $150,000.

The affidavit lists the names of several other people involved in the assault, but it’s not yet clear if they’ve been arrested.