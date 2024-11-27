Trackdown: Help find this 'person of interest' in Dallas Medical District apartment murder

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on October 4 at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue. Police say Michael Reed was shot and killed after some sort of disagreement with a man named ‘Nook’ or ‘Lee.' Police obtained video of a "person of interest" who was in the Medical District neighborhood around the time of the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information on the shooting is urged to contact Dallas police.



Dallas police are looking for a person of interest in a murder that happened last month in the Medical District.

Detectives want to know who he is because there is something he did that witnesses to the shooting say the killer did.

It happened on October 4 at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue.

"There was a shooting that happened here our patrol officers responded to, and they found our victim, Michael Reed, had been shot," explained Dallas Police Det. Paul Johnson. "Apparently, there was some sort of disagreement between him and this suspect, who goes by ‘Nook’ or ‘Lee,’ from what I've been told."

Michael Reed (Family Photo)

The detective says they do not have any surveillance video from the apartment complex. However, they did obtain video of a person of interest in the neighborhood around the time of the shooting.

"This guy is walking towards the offense location just before the shooting happened. And what is standing out to us in this video is he's covering his face. So some of our witnesses have said that our shooter had his face covered. And so this guy is on video covering his face walking towards where this shooting happened," Johnson said. "For that reason, we need to talk to him. We definitely need to know who he is, and we can either rule him in or rule him out and see what his involvement is if there is any."

Det. Johnson hopes someone recognizes the man so they can solve Reed’s murder.

"We don't know if he's Nook or Lee, and that's something we're trying to get to the bottom of," he said. "So if this is you, and you think this is some kind of misunderstanding, reach out to me."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Johnson at paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov or at (469) 271-6328.