Trackdown: Help find Tarrant County car burglars who stole guns from vehicles

The Brief Joshua Bevely and an unknown person are wanted for breaking into vehicles and stealing items, including guns. Police say they broke into cars in White Settlement, Benbrook, Fort Worth and Westworth Village. Multiple warrants have been issued in connection to the thefts.



In this week's Trackdown, White Settlement police are looking for a man they believe is part of a prolific car burglary ring.

Joshua Bevely of Fort Worth is wanted in at least four cities.

In the early hours of July 21, Bevely and another unidentified man broke into over 15 vehicles in White Settlement.

Surveillance video shows the pair breaking into several vehicles, including breaking out the back window of trucks.

"It seems like they're specifically looking for firearms or anything they can throw in a backpack essentially," said Detective Geovanny Ramirez with White Settlement Police. "They have two stolen firearms from our city alone. They're a part of a big theft ring, and they also broke into cars in that same week in Benbrook and Fort Worth and Westworth. I can confirm they also stole two other guns on top of those in those nearby cities when they broke into vehicles."

Detectives say Bevely has multiple posts on social media showing off guns and money.

"I have four arrest warrants for him right now. Two for burglary of a motor vehicle, one for theft of a firearm and another for theft of property because one of the last things these individuals did was when they broke into the last car they stole that vehicle," said Det. Ramirez.

If you have information about Bevely's location or can help identify the other burglar in the video, you can contact White Settlement Police at 817-246-4973 or email tips to wspd@wspd.us.