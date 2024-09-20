Car burglary suspect turn's himself in after being featured on FOX 4's Trackdown

article

The Brief Joshua Bevely and J'Vari Coleman have been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Tarrant County. Bevely was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown on Wednesday. He turned himself in to police on Friday after being pressured by his family.



Two people are now under arrest after FOX 4's Trackdown aired on Wednesday.

Shaun Rabb's report featured a man wanted for vehicle burglaries in White Settlement, Benbrook, Fort Worth and Westworth Village.

Police had issued arrest warrants for Joshua Bevely.

Investigators said Bevely was caught on camera breaking into several vehicles and, in some cases, taking guns that were inside.

After the report aired, Bevely turned himself in under pressure from his family.

He faces three charges for burglary of vehicles and two charges for engaging in organized criminal activity.

A second man, J'Vari Coleman, turned himself in to Benbrook Police.

He was not caught on video in the White Settlement burglaries, but police say he was also part of a group stealing from cars in Benbrook and Westworth.

183 people have now been identified and/or arrested through Trackdown reports.