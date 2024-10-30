Trackdown: Help find the Fort Worth Dutch Bros armed robber

The Brief Fort Worth police are looking for the gunman who robbed the Dutch Bros Coffee Shop at West Billy Boswell and Old Decatur roads last Friday around 9 p.m. Police say the hooded robber pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money and also stole one of the worker's personal property. Anyone with information on the Dutch Bros robbery is asked to contact Det. Raynsford at 817-392-4469.



Fort Worth police need your help finding a gunman who robbed the Dutch Bros Coffee Shop in the far northwest part of the city last week.

The robbery happened last Friday at the Dutch Bros locations at West Billy Boswell and Old Decatur roads.

Fort Worth Police Det. Brian Raynsford says the hooded suspect walked up to the shop’s window around 9 p.m.

"We have him on video. It's excellent-quality video. Unfortunately, he is wearing a hood. He was wearing a red or similar-colored mask. He was wearing red socks and black pants, and he had gloves on," the detective said. "He placed an order with the girls working in the store. When the order was brought to the window to him, he produced a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The first clerk gave him cash from the register and then ran to a backroom. The second clerk was unable to run to the backroom. The suspect then pointed the gun at that second girl, flagged her over to him and then robbed her of personal property."

Raynsford says the hooded suspect then ran away to the rear of the Sprouts Farmers Market.

"When he runs from the store, he's fairly athletic. And we don't know where he went from there," he said. "There is the potential that he was in a vehicle because evidence that was taken from the scene was discovered in the 600 block of Normandy, which is about half a mile from here in the city of Saginaw."

Raynsford hopes someone’s surveillance cameras caught him in the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

"The way he walks, the way he carries himself, he looks like he's late teens, early 20s," he said.

Anyone with information on the Dutch Bros robbery is asked to contact Det. Raynsford at 817-392-4469.

