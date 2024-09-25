Trackdown: Help find suspects in brutal assault outside South Dallas bar

The Brief Police are looking for suspects in the brutal assault of a woman in South Dallas. Investigators say the woman was attacked outside of Emerald City Bar and Grill on the morning of Sept. 11. The woman was left on the ground for 9 minutes before paramedics showed up.



In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for the suspects who brutally beat a woman outside of a bar in South Dallas.

On the morning of Sept. 11, the victim walked outside of Emerald City Bar and Grill after having a drink.

Two men, one in a blue jacket with long dreads and another in a black hat and red and black shirt, confront the woman.

The heavily-redacted video from Dallas police shows the men having a verbal confrontation with the woman.

"The suspect in the black hat, black and red clothing, punches her at least three times," said Dallas police detective Andrew Cyr. "At that time, a female wearing pink shirt and white shorts gets involved and it escalates."

Dallas police edited the violent assault out of the video.

Police say a third suspect, wearing a black tank top and black jeans, punches the woman in the right side of the face causing the woman to fall.

"At that point that one suspect who punches her kind of backs away, but the female, the suspect wearing the blue and long dreads the black male with the black hat, they jump on her as well as another individual wearing white. They just start pounding on her, the suspect wearing black kicks her at least seven times based on the video in the face and then stomps on her head several times as well," explained Cyr.

A woman then continued to punch the woman.

"It's very hard to describe that beating because she was left there for nine minutes before the paramedics showed up," said Cyr.

The woman had multiple broken bones in her face and she was in the hospital for days.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals are asked to call 214-671-3678 or email andrew.cyr@dallaspolice.gov.