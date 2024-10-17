Garland robbery suspect identified after being featured on FOX 4's Trackdown

Garland Police have identified a robbery suspect featured on Shaun Rabb's weekly Trackdown segment.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect, 20-year-old Marq Williams, through an anonymous tip after the segment aired.

Marq Williams

The aggravated robbery happened on September 4 at the Pic-N-Go at Campbell and Jupiter Road.

The masked suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the store's cash register.

Williams was being held in the Dallas County Jail for unrelated charges.

He is now charged with aggravated robbery for the convenience store robbery.