Trackdown: Help find burglar who stole from Mansfield jewelry store

In this week's Trackdown, Mansfield police need your help to find the person who broke into a Zales jewelry store earlier this month.

Police say on Sept. 3 they received a burglar alarm at the Zales on Highway 287 and Debbie Lane around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw glass had been broken on the east side of the building and one of the store's display cases had been broken into.

Video from the incident is dark and grainy, but Mansfield police are hopeful someone who knows the suspect recognizes them.

"There is an individual wearing black tight pants with white shoes as well as a sweater with the hood on it. He's wearing a mask and white gloves. He makes entry into it, he's real wiry, he moves really quickly through the store. He's carrying a white bag. He has that bag set up in front of him as he's getting some of the jewelry out, he's placing it into the bag," said Mansfield police detective Louis De Tommaso.

Police believe the thief likely sold the jewelry or gave it to someone.

"Somebody knows what happened to the jewelry that was taken from this store," said De Tommaso.

Police say this is the second time the store has been burglarized.

Anyone with information can email louis.detommaso@mansfieldtexas.gov or call 817-276-4744.



