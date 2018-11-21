2018 Holiday Gift Guide
2018 Holiday Gift Guide

We are celebrating a decade of gift giving with our biggest and most comprehensive guide yet. Thank you for your support over the years. This is our gift to you!

12 gifts any guy will love
This is our most popular category each year! These great gifts for guys are exactly what he means when he says, “Get me whatever."

15 terrific gift ideas for tweens
Those tough to shop for tweens have become our favorite category over the years.  That’s because we’ve managed to somehow pick out products that never include a roll of the eyes!

Steve Noviello's favorite products for 2018
I get more than 1,000 product pitches each year. Some I fall in love with when I feature them.  In celebration of our Gift Guide’s 10th anniversary, here are my 10 favorite products this year!