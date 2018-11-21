2018 Holiday Gift Guide
We are celebrating a decade of gift giving with our biggest and most comprehensive guide yet. Thank you for your support over the years. This is our gift to you!
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Bloopers
Mistakes happen! When they do, we make a blooper reel.
Father says he faked robbery to steal daughter's Girl Scout cookie money
Father says he faked robbery to steal daughter's Girl Scout cookie money
12 gifts any guy will love
This is our most popular category each year! These great gifts for guys are exactly what he means when he says, “Get me whatever."
10 holiday gift ideas that also give back
Give great, feel even better with these gifts that give back!
They definitely don't have these unique gifts
Truly outrageous or truly unique. This carefully curated collection features thing they definitely don’t have!
15 terrific gift ideas for tweens
Those tough to shop for tweens have become our favorite category over the years. That’s because we’ve managed to somehow pick out products that never include a roll of the eyes!
Gift Guide: They Don't Have This
Steve Noviello shows off some unique gifts.
Great gifts for seniors who are hard to shop for
You say seniors are the hardest folks to buy for? We say, “Nonsense.”
Gift Guide: Gifts for Seniors
Steve Noviello shares gift ideas for senior citizens.
Steve Noviello's favorite products for 2018
I get more than 1,000 product pitches each year. Some I fall in love with when I feature them. In celebration of our Gift Guide’s 10th anniversary, here are my 10 favorite products this year!
Gifts ideas for those who love holiday entertaining
Whether it’s what to serve or how to decorate, these entertaining ideas do the work for you!
26 useful tech gifts you won't find on other lists
Forget the technology on all of those other hot holiday lists. Our guide goes off the beaten path to find gadgets that make the greatest gifts!
Top 10 hottest toys for 2018
More than 300 product submissions later, these toys are our Top 10!
These 10 toys for boys are a blast
We had a blast shopping for the boy on your list this year. In some cases… literally!
10 gifts for an epic family game night
Take a digital break and gather the family around the table. Family game night is better than ever!
10 toys that are perfect for the girl on your list
Whether she’s a princess or a professor, a YouTuber or an Unboxer... we have the perfect gift for the girl on your list!
12 awesome gifts for kids this holiday season
The holidays are a magical time of year for kids. That’s why we expanded our guide this year with a special category just for them!
Make learning fun with these STEM gifts
Learning is fun. These toys which develop STEM skills are all the proof we need!
Old is new again with these retro remake gift ideas
Everything old is new again! These retro re-do’s will make you feel like a kid again!