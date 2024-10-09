Trackdown: Arrest made in Dallas 7-Eleven clerk’s murder

Police have made an arrest in the 2023 shooting death of a 7-Eleven store clerk.

On June 19, 2023, 54-year-old Nathaniel Ogbulu was working as a cashier for the 7-Eleven on North Hampton Road in North Oak Cliff when someone shot and killed him during an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday, Dallas police say the suspect, 38-year-old Demarcus Miller, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Demarcus Miller (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

Miller is charged with capital murder.

Ogbulu's murder was featured in a FOX 4 Trackdown segment.

"This poor man has never done anything wrong in his life. Gunned down in front of his wife while he's just doing his job trying to make a living," Dallas Police Detective David Grubbs told FOX 4 in a previous interview.

Miller is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $2.5 million bond.