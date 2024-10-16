Trackdown: Help find the Garland Pic-N-Go convenience store robber

In this week's Trackdown, Garland police are looking for a gunman who robbed a convenience store at the intersection of Jupiter and Campbell roads last month.

While the suspect wore a mask, Detective John Guthrie thinks there are distinctive features someone might recognize.

The aggravated robbery happened on September 4 at the Pic-N-Go at Campbell and Jupiter Road.

"Male suspect described as late teens, maybe early twenties, wearing a very distinctive hoodie, black surgical mask, some distinctive shoes. Walked into the store, approached the counter, produced a handgun and stole cash from this location and then fled," Guthrie explained.

The detective believes the suspect may live in the area.

"Certainly, you've had success with this program. And I'm hoping your viewers can look at that graphic design on the shirt, the shoes, maybe even the way he walks. Because we have pretty good video of him walking across the parking lot, very distinctive eyes," Guthrie said. "Hopefully, somebody's going to come through for us and give us the tip that leads to this guy. 'Cause we want to find somebody that has a gun like that, especially before something else bad happens."

The detective believes there are enough visible clues that someone will recognize the suspected robber.

"If you see this video of him walking in the facial shots that we have of him, I think somebody's going to recognize who he is," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Guthrie at guthriej@garlandtx.gov or by phone at 972-485-4886.