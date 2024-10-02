Trackdown: Help find the Mesquite storage unit burglars

The Brief Mesquite police are looking for two suspects who broke into a Public Storage off 3443 Sorrento Drive and burglarized 17 units. Surveillance cameras got a clear view of one of the suspects who's also been seen using a Penske rental truck. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Det. Holmes at 972-204-4956 or by email at jholmes@mesquitepolice.org.



Trackdown travels to Mesquite where police are looking for at least two suspects who've been hitting public storage facilities.

North Texas has seen a rash of public storage break-ins recently.

In Mesquite, police believe two burglars are responsible for breaking into more than a dozen units.

It happened on August 15 and 16 at the Public Storage at 3443 Sorrento Drive.

"We've had a string of burglaries where the suspects entered the premises, and they burglarized at least 17 storage units," explained Mesquite Police Det. Joshua Holmes.

Surveillance cameras got a clear view of one of the suspects.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"Our suspect that we're working on is currently a white male. He is thin-build, with multiple tattoos on his neck and arms. He appears to have a beard, probably a red beard. And he's wearing a hat, a black hat," Holmes said. "His MO has been on two different store locations in our city: this one in particular and the one off Oates. He has a white Toyota Camry. I believe it to be a 2012 to 2014. He takes off the license plates on the vehicle and then enters in through."

Featured article

Holmes says the suspect has also been seen using a rental box truck.

"He opens the gate, puts a cone in front to let the Penske truck," he said. "There are at least two people involved."

Holmes says video of the suspect is clear as day for someone to be able to recognize him.

"I believe there's someone out there that knows who he is," he said. "I just need someone to come forward. I need someone to come forward and tell me who he is."

Holmes hopes someone is brought to justice for stealing from innocent people.

"Keep in mind, these are 17 different people that own these units, right? They've worked hard for their property. They bought their property," he said. "And then there's this suspect out there that ripped all these people off, their hard-earned property that they paid for."

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Det. Holmes at 972-204-4956 or by email at jholmes@mesquitepolice.org.